India’s shooting team leaves for Croatia

New Delhi :

With coaches and support staff in tow, a 13-member Indian shooting team took off for Croatian capital Zagreb, where it will undergo a training camp before leaving for Osijek to take part in the European Championships (May 20 to June 6) followed by the combined ISSF World Cup (June 22 to July 3).





The two Olympics bound skeet shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be based in Italy.





The Indians, including Gurjoat Singh Khangura, took part in the ongoing shotgun World Cup in Lonato, where they could not make the final of the men’s skeet event on Monday. Former India shooter Suma Shirur, who is now the high-performance coach of the national rifle team, sought blessings before their departure.





“We get ready to depart for Croatia. From there straight to Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 80 days in total. The Indian Shooting team needs your blessings to give their best,” Shirur wrote on her Twitter handle.





The team left on a chartered flight.