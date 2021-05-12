England players unlikely to be available for re-scheduled IPL, says ECB

London :

The IPL was suspended last week after multiple COVID-19 cases inside its bio-bubble. There are two windows for the T20 event to be resumed this year -- one is in the second half of September and before the T20 World Cup (October-November) and the other is after mid-November.





But England’s top players will be in action at both times. They have tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan in September and October, while they will compete with Australia at the Ashes right after the T20 World Cup.





“We’re planning on involvement of England players in England matches. We’ve got a full FTP schedule. So, if those tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh are going ahead, I’d expect the players to be there,” Giles said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.





There were 11 Englishman in various franchises in the suspended IPL.





“None of us knows what a rearranged IPL looks like at the moment, where it’s going to be or when. But from when we start this summer against New Zealand, our programme is incredibly busy,” Giles said.





“We’ve got a lot of important, high-profile cricket including the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. And we’re going to have to look after our players.”





Giles dismissed suggestion that this signals a change in approach from the ECB as the management had earlier allowed up to a dozen players to miss the Test series against New Zealand at the start of June due to their involvement in the IPL.





“The New Zealand scenario was very different. Those Test matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time all those contracts and NOCs (no objection certificates) were signed for full involvement in the IPL.”





Giles expressed hope that players would be allowed a bit more freedom from bio-bubbles as the England summer progresses.