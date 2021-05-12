Anand to play for a noble cause

New Delhi :

Any player who has a Chess.com blitz or FIDE standard rating of under 2000 can play with former world champion Anand by donating USD 150 and with the other four GMs by paying USD 25 as registration amount.





Donations will also be accepted during the exhibition matches to be broadcast on Chess.com at 19:30 IST.





The website said it will match all donations up to a total of USD 10,000.





All the proceeds from the simultaneous exhibitions involving Anand, Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Nihal Sarin and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu will go to RedCross India and the Checkmate COVID initiative of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).





“We all know India is struggling hard against COVID-19. At this time, we all have been affected in some way. I don’t think there is a single person young or old who has not been affected by this,” Anand said in a video message posted on Chess.com. “I look forward to being there and hope we raise money and spirits!”