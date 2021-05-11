Pak wins series against Zimbabwe

Harare :

It took only five overs on Day 4 for Shaheen Shah Afridi to end it by having Luke Jongwe caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 37.





Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs at Harare Sports Club to go with the innings and 116-run win in the first Test at the same venue.





Pakistan also claimed a slice of history with Afridi’s 5-52 making him the third Pakistan bowler in the Test to take a five-wicket haul. He and Nauman Ali (5-86) took five each in the second innings after Hasan Ali’s five in the first.





It’s the first time Pakistan has had three bowlers with five wickets in a match, and the first time it has happened in Tests since 1993.





Zimbabwe continued on 220-9 in its second innings, on the brink of defeat and still 158 runs short of making Pakistan bat again. The home team added only 11 more runs to be all out for 231.





Brief scores: Pakistan 510/8 decl. bt Zimbabwe 132 and 231 (R Chakabva 80, B Taylor 49, SS Afridi 5/52, N Ali 5/86)