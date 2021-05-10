KKR's Chakravarthy, Warrier return to Chennai after quarantine

New Delhi :

Warrier confirmed to IANS that the two returned to Chennai from Ahmedabad where they were kept in isolation after testing positive. KKR were stationed in Ahmedabad when the decision to postpone IPL was taken by BCCI.





The two were the first players to test positive for Covid-19. Following their positive tests, players from three other teams - Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in New Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19.





KKR reported a further two cases with New Zealander Tim Seifert and India pace bowler M Prasidh Krishna testing positive.





While Seifert is being treated in Chennai at the same hospital as Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey is being treated in, Krishna is in Bengaluru in home quarantine and isolation.





Krishna is part of the India Test squad as one of the four standby players who will travel to England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and five Test matches against England.