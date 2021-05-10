Vaughan hopes batting elephant has English passport

London :

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a funny swipe at the team's batting lineup by asking if an Indian elephant has an English passport. Vaughan was reacting to a video of an elephant hitting the ball with a bat when it is thrown towards it.





"Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan has expressed concerns about England's batting lineup going into the Ashes. "I don't see that many partnerships in the England batting lineup. This summer they have to find those combinations and partnerships because you can't win in Australia without making big runs," said Vaughan on Fox Cricket.

"They get 250-300 at the moment against the better teams with better bowling units. Sometimes a little bit less than that. That won't win them the Ashes. They have to work out how they are going to 400-450," he further said.



