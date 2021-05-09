From Rohit to Sachin, players salute their mothers

New Delhi :

India opener and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Mother's Day, saying he always looked up to her for support and unconditional love.





"First shoulder to rest, first shoulder to climb on and celebrate. Unconditionally a mother is always there, through ups and downs. Whether you are crossing the finish line as a champ or last, she will always be there. Applauding efforts! That's what makes her special! Happy mother's day!

"My mom asked (me) to take the jersey No. 45 and I didn't argue. She just said it will be very lucky for me, so I took the number," added Sharma.

Sachin Tendulkar shared throwback pictures of his mother and aunt saying, "Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay."

Former India batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mainstay, Suresh Raina, too shared pictures of his mother and family, saying they are his "biggest inspiration" on the special occasion.

"Thank you mom for always being my pillar of strength and showing me the right guidance. You will remain my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa," he wrote on Twitter.

Indian men's hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said that his mother had played a very important role in shaping his career. "Whenever I face difficulties, I always talk to my mom, and it feels like everything is fine after talking to her. She gives guidance. I have reached this level because of my mom."

India football team defender, Akash Mishra, said that whenever he has a bad game, his mother is the first one to console him. "Whenever I have a bad game, my mother calls me up to console me. She never speaks technical stuff but gives me emotional support. And we talk for long," said Akash.

"She understands when I'm disheartened after a bad game, and knows the right words. It helps me get up the next morning and train harder."



