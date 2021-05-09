CSKCL extends support in fight against COVID

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL) has extended its support in the fight against the COVID-19 second wave, arranging for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators.
Chennai: Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in COVID relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will coordinate in the distribution as well. CSKCL director R Srinivasan handed over an Oxygen concentrator to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath. CSKCL will deliver the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of COVID patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run COVID care centres.
