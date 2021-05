Karthik’s ton goes in vain

Chennai :

Batting first, Frankworrell posted 175 for four off its stipulated overs, thanks to Karthik’s ton. But in the second essay, Jaya Education Group got the job done in 25.5 overs. M Mathiyalagan (56) was the top-scorer for the winning side, delivering a fifty.





Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 264/8 in 45 overs (K Abhijith 79, MK Sivakumar 56, T Prapanch Maharajan 36, P Purushoth Kumar 3/61) beat Korattur CC 205/8 in 45 overs (RI Sanjay Soorya 51, R Shri Hari 42, P Dinesh Kumar 40, VR Raghul 28, K Shrijith 3/17, N Ganesh 3/43)





IV Division: Universal CC 90 in 22.5 overs (RM Sowjith 4/25, Kaushik Keifer Minh 3/22) lost to IEC RC 93/2 in 13.5 overs (Kaushik Keifer Minh 35*, DB Aravindan 27*)





Frankworrell CC 175/4 in 30 overs (B Karthik 103, S Mahesh 35*) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 177/5 in 25.5 overs (M Mathiyalagan 56, B Divakar 37, M Dinesh Kumar 26*)





SRF RC 221/8 in 30 overs (K Saravanan 48, John Stephen Francis 32, K Manikandan 4/37) beat CPCL RC 167 in 25.4 overs (R Ramesh 34, K Saravanan 3/17, A Saravanan 3/37)