Pant pledges undisclosed amount to procure Oxygen cylinders and kits

New Delhi :

The 23-year-old said that he would donate the amount to Hemkunt Foundation, a Gurugram-based NGO. “I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 cylinders with beds, COVID-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country,” Pant said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.





Pant saluted the country’s frontline workers, who have been doing their job tirelessly throughout the past year to help the coronavirus-infected persons.





“However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts. One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause,” said Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals (DC) in the recently suspended IPL 2021.





Several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Jaydev Unadkat, Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins, have made contributions to help India’s fight against the unprecedented health crisis.