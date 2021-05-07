Indian shooters to take part in World Cup in Croatia

New Delhi :

The last shooting World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Osijek, Croatia from June 22 to July 3 and the Indians are set to take part in that event as they would be training in the European country at that time.

The combined World Cup is being organised in place of the one earlier scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan (from June 21 to July 2) but cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in that country.

"Osijek, Croatia, will host the last ISSF World Cup before Tokyo 2020. The competitions will take place from June 22 till July 3, 2021. The programme will include individual, Mixed Team and Team competitions in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun Olympic events," the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said in a statement on Friday.

A 15-member Olympic-bound Indian team will leave for Zagreb, Croatia on May 11 in a chartered flight to participate in the European Championship to be held from May 20 to June 6.

The squad will then take part in the World Cup in Osijek. After the training-cum-competition stint in Croatia, they will directly leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics beginning on July 23.