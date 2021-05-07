4 counties offer to host remainder of IPL

London :

With India anticipating a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic later this year, the BCCI is exploring a window in September, after the conclusion of India’s England tour, to complete the tournament. India’s tour of England ends on September 14.





According to ESPN Cricinfo, Lord’s, Oval (both London), Edgbaston (Birmingham) and Old Trafford (Manchester) are understood to be a part of the group who wrote to the ECB expressing their interest. “The plans would see the tournament completed in around two weeks in the second half of September,” read the report.





The BCCI is looking at a 20-day window with multiple double headers in order to complete the tournament. A logic that goes in favour of the IPL is that it provides a good opportunity to players to prepare for the World T20, which is likely to be moved to the UAE from India.