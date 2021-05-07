Villa to head ISL club Odisha FC’s global football operations

Spanish World Cup winner David Villa on Thursday joined Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC (OFC) as the head of global football operations.
Chennai: After joining Odisha FC’s football committee, the 39-year-old Villa said: “I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn’t play in India, but I played football for 20 years as a professional. In all the projects that we are involved in, I will try to give all of my experience.” Welcoming Villa on board, OFC CEO Rohan Sharma said: “It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Villa and the DV7 group to the Odisha FC family. It is also a pleasure to work with Victor Onate, who has years of football business experience in Spain, and our former head coach Josep Gombau.” Onate and Gombau are also associated with Villa as a part of the DV7 group and have joined the Odisha FC’s football committee.
