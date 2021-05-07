Chelsea sets up all-English final with Manchester City

London :

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Madrid, Chelsea earned a spot in the summit clash with a 3-1 aggregate win. German striker Timo Werner (28’) and English midfielder Mason Mount (85’) got on the scoresheet for the Thomas Tuchel-managed side in the deciding leg.





After starting the match on the front foot, the host opened the scoring in the 28th minute. While trying to beat Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Kai Havertz only managed to hit the woodwork with a dinked shot. But, frontman Werner was in the right place at the right time to nod home the ball into an empty net.





As there were no other goals in the opening period, Chelsea went into the break with a 1-0 advantage. The home side continued to dominate in the second half, frustrating Zinedine Zidane’s team that chased the game. Mount put the final nail in the coffin when he doubled the lead on the night in the 85th minute.





After winning a duel in the final third of the pitch, N’Golo Kante set Christian Pulisic free. The American took his time before picking Mount in the six-yard box. Following the victory, Chelsea will meet Pep Guardiola-managed Manchester City in the title decider at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 29.