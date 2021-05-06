Man City enters its first Champions League final

Manchester :

Mahrez’s goals, which came either side of half-time, secured a 2-0 victory after his free-kick earned City a 2-1 win in Paris in the first leg last week. PSG forward Angel Di Maria was sent off in the second half for injuring Fernandinho, ending the visitor’s slim chances of making a comeback in the tie.





Kylian Mbappe could only make the bench after picking up an injury in the first leg and played no part as he wasn’t fully fit. The away team was busy early on and had a penalty correctly overturned when the ball hit Oleksandr Zinchenko’s shoulder.





The left-back was involved in the opening goal in the 11th minute as goalkeeper Ederson sent him clear with a long-range pass. Zinchenko cut the ball back for Kevin De Bruyne, whose shot was deflected. Luckily for City, the ball fell into the path of Mahrez, who converted with his right foot.





In the 63rd minute, the host doubled the advantage on the night, thanks to a counter-attack. De Bruyne fed the ball to Phil Foden, who delivered a perfect cross for Mahrez. The Algerian winger made no mistake and put the ball in the net. PSG had its chances in the first half via Marquinhos and Di Maria, but failed to capitalise on them.