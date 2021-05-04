India women players get BCCI’s nod to play in ‘The Hundred’

New Delhi :

Opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are among the four bound for the 100-ball tournament. The name of the fourth player is not yet known. “Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti and another player have got the clearance as the BCCI has granted the NOC for them,” a BCCI source revealed on condition of anonymity.





It is learnt that these four Indian players will extend their stay in the UK following the completion of India’s multi-format tour of England in June-July.





The tour begins with a one-off Test at Bristol on June 16 and concludes with the third and final T20I on July 15. A three-match ODI series is slotted in between. The Indian team for the tour is yet to be announced while a new head coach is expected to be named soon by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee.





The selected players will report on May 27, though it is not known how they will travel to the UK as flights from India have been suspended by the British government in the wake of unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.