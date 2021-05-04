Cummins left confused by IPL postponement, waiting for clarity

Ahmedabad :

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins was left confused on Tuesday after conflicting signals emerged all day long over the fate of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.





Hit by a spate of positive Covid-19 cases -- the latest being Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra and SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha -- the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council decided on Tuesday to postpone the IPL season with immediate effect.

Speaking on Fox's 'The Back Page show', Cummins said that he would wait for complete clarity on the issue before taking a decision on how and when to fly back.

"I'm hearing postponement, cancellation, maybe moving to Mumbai, I'll wait for a release," Cummins said, adding, "It (scenario) seems to be changing every couple of minutes now."

While three Australian cricketers decided to leave hours before their government's deadline to stop flights from India came into force, many have been left stranded after the postponement of the IPL on Tuesday.

As an emergency exit strategy, many Australian players are exploring the possibility of travelling to Dubai or Maldives and then chalk out a plan to fly to Australia.

The Indian cricket board also assured the foreign cricketers that, "It will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants."



