IPL 2021: CSA in contact with franchises to ensure expedited travel of South Africa contingent

Johannesburg :

Hours after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it has held talks with all IPL franchises to ensure the safe return of Proteas players and support staff. CSA also informed that the Proteas contingent will have to undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations when they return to South Africa.





"CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores," CSA said in an official statement. "Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations," it added.





The apex body of cricket in South Africa is in contact with its players and is assured of their safe return to the country. "CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations," the statement further read.





"CSA wishes to extend its well wishes and support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the people of India and thank the BCCI for keeping our players safe during this challenging time," it added. The IPL Governing Council (GC) and BCCI on Tuesday in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.





Also, the BCCI said that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.



