Jayawickrama leads SL to series win

Pallekele :

Left-arm spinner Jayawickrama’s figures of 11 for 178 made him the first Sri Lankan to claim a 10-wicket haul on debut. Chasing 437, Bangladesh resumed the day on 177 for five, with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan in the middle. Bangladesh’s hopes suffered an early blow when Jayawickrama trapped Liton lbw. Mehidy tried his best, but didn’t receive support from the other end. Dhananjaya de Silva sent Taijul Islam packing for two after drawing an edge. Thereafter, Ramesh Mendis added to Bangladesh’s woes when he dismissed Taskin Ahmed. Jayawickrama dealt the final blows, bagging the wickets of Mehidy and Abu Jayed.





BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka (1st innings) 493/7 in 159.2 overs; Bangladesh (1st innings) 251 in 83 overs; Sri Lanka (2nd innings) 194/9 in 42.2 overs; Bangladesh (2nd innings) 227 in 71 overs (P Jayawickrama 5/86, R Mendis 4/103)