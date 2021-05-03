Warner shocked, disappointed at being dropped: Moody

New Delhi :

David Warner was "shocked and disappointed" to know that he was dropped for their match on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals, said SunRisers Hyderabad director of cricket Tom Moody.





Kane Williamson replaced Warner as captain on the eve of the match. Moody said that the decision to drop the Australian was tactical.





"It's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to a conclusion that at this stage, we feel that the two overseas batsmen, an all-rounder, and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely," said Moody.





"Obviously, Bairstow's form and Kane Williamson's form is very good, and we are very thrilled that they are playing the way they are. We had to make a hard call, and someone had to miss out. Unfortunately, for Davey [Warner], on this occasion, it's him," he said.





Moody said it is understandable that Warner would be disappointed with the decision.





"He's been pretty good. He was obviously shocked and disappointed... you know. You'll be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way like any elite sportsman, they want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves and doing their best they possibly can for the team," said Moody.