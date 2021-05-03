Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis

Ahmedabad :

“KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis,” the team said in a statement.





“It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” it added. The Punjab franchise expects him to return to action within a week or 10 days. However, with the IPL being held in a bio-secure bubble, it remains to be seen if Punjab manages to get relaxation for Rahul’s return given the strict BCCI guidelines on adherence to quarantine protocols.





“Post his surgery, his recovery will be in a bubble so that he remains in a protected environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a BCCI source.