Osaka loses to Muchova in 3 sets at Madrid Open

Madrid :

The 20th-ranked Czech was a semifinalist at the Australian Open, which was won by Osaka in February.





"It was a tough match today, but we had some preparation,” Muchova said. “I was ready to play with all I had today, and to use all the weapons I could and (do) what I can."





Osaka was coming off a quarterfinal loss to Maria Sakkari in Miami.





"On the third set I felt I just started off really bad and I couldn't afford to do that,” Osaka said.





Muchova next faces 16th-seeded Sakkari, who defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1.





Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-5, while fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.





In the men's draw, 11th-seeded Denis Shapovalov won 90% of his first-serve points to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 and reach the second round. American Tommy Paul defeated Pedro Martínez 6-4, 7-5.