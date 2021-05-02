Sun, May 02, 2021

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings post 166-6 against Delhi Capitals

Published: May 02,202109:27 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 58-ball 99 as Punjab Kings scored a competitive 166 for six against Delhi Capitals in an IPL game here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @IPL)
Mayank Agarwal (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @IPL)
Ahmedabad:
Asked to take first strike, Agarwal and debutant Dawid Malan (26) added 52 runs. 

The 30-year-old from Bengaluru carried his bat as Punjab crossed the 150-mark. 

For DC, Kagiso Rabada (3/36) claimed three wickets, while Avesh Khan (1/39) and Axar Patel (1/21) accounted for one wicket apiece. 

Brief Score: 

Punjab Kings: 166 for 6 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 99 not out; Kagiso Rabada 3/36). 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations