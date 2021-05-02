Former national selector Kishan Rungta no more

New Delhi :

Rungta played first-class cricket between 1953 and 1970 for Maharashtra and Rajasthan. He also led Rajasthan.





"He passed away last night (Saturday night) at a local hospital," Mukund Rungta, his son, told IANS from Jaipur on Sunday.





Rungta's body will be taken for cremation at around 10.30-11.00 on Sunday morning at Jaipur's Chandpole crematorium.