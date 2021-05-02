MI consolidate themselves in 4th position, CSK stay at top

Ahmedabad :

CSK are still on top with 10 points and although their net run rate (NRR) fell from +1.475 to +1.263 after the loss to MI, it is still much better than second-placed Delhi Capitals' (10 points and +0.466 NRR) and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (10 points and -0.171 NRR).





Punjab Kings are in fifth position with six points (-0.264 NRR) and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (4 points and -0.494 NRR) in sixth place.





Rajasthan Royals, with four points and -0.690 NRR are in seventh position whereas SunRisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with two points and -0.264 NRR.





SunRisers will play Royals on Sunday afternoon in New Delhi while Delhi Capitals will look to move to the top of the position by beating the Chennai franchise.