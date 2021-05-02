City inches closer to PL title

Manchester City moved to the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons as a piece of magic by Sergio Aguero set it on the way to a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
London: Pep Guardiola’s side was totally dominant but missed a cutting edge until Aguero’s stunning half-volley finish, just before the hour mark, broke Palace’s resolve. A minute later, Ferran Torres’s clinical low shot doubled City’s advantage. The away team could have racked up a bigger margin of victory as it turned on the style, with Raheem Sterling denied by the woodwork and Joao Cancelo also going close. With four games left, City has 80 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Manchester United, which hosts Liverpool on Sunday knowing that defeat would seal the title for its neighbour. On Friday, third-placed Leicester City played out 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton away from home.
