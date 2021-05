Naresh, Praveen weave magic with the ball

Chennai :

Batting first, Korattur posted 186 runs on the board, thanks to RI Sanjay Soorya’s (87) half-century. In the second essay, Korattur bowled FSCA out for 157 in 42.1 overs, courtesy of Naresh’s six-wicket haul. In a Third Division match, left-arm spinner D Praveen Kumar (6 for 31) took six wickets as SRIHER RC got the better of WABCO Ind RC by 34 runs.





SRIHER was bowled out for 170 in 29.3 overs while batting first, with WABCO off-spinner N Senthil (6 for 50) doing bulk of the damage. In the second passage, Praveen bagged a six-wicket haul to reduce WABCO to 136 for 9 off its stipulated overs.





Brief scores:I Division: Mugappair CC 212/7 in 45 overs (D Vignesh Yadav 98, R Rajaguru 41, SG Karneeswaran 4/49) beat Ambattur CC 208 in 44 overs (Abhijith 72, Vignesh Yadav 4/41, R Sai Kiran 3/42)





Korattur CC 186 in 42.1 overs (RI Sanjay Soorya 87, R Ram Kumar 59, K Namasivayam 4/27, S Akshay Kumar 3/28) beat FSCA 157 in 42.1 overs (K Namasivayam 39, S Akshay Kumar 32, Rishab Sudhir 33, S Naresh Kumar 6/43)





II Division (play-offs): Semi-final 1: Classic CC 142 in 28.5 overs (R Vinoth Kumar 51, B Haresh 3/36, RG Bharath Raj 3/37) beat Pattabiram CA 138/9 in 30 overs (S Vignesh Kumar 3/37)





III Division: Stag CC 181/6 in 30 overs (SS Srinath 41, VV Manjunath 38, B Anbumani 38) lost to SRIHER RC 186/1 in 20.5 overs (M Bharath 85*, Nihal Chinnadurai 46, J Jones Daniel 35*)





SRIHER RC 170 in 29.3 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 50, N Senthil 6/50) beat WABCO Ind RC 136/9 in 30 overs (J Daniel Raj 41, M Deni Kishore 37, D Praveen Kumar 6/31, J Jones Daniel 3/25)





IV Division: SRF RC 103 in 26.1 overs (L Ananda Roopan 3/25, M Kundan Kumar 3/6, SK Anritha 3/22) lost to Frankworrell CC 104/3 in 21.2 overs (S Surya Narayanan 47*) IEC RC 183 in 30 overs (DB Aravindan 87, V Thendral 4/28, A Kumar 3/24) lost to CPCL RC 184/6 in 28.4 overs (R Ramesh 59, C Manikandan 40, C Chandra Kumar 3/40)