Bottas on pole in Portuguese GP

Valtteri Bottas took the pole position in the Portuguese Grand Prix and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th Formula One pole on Saturday.

Porto : Bottas clinched the 17th pole of his career and a much-needed one after he crashed in the last race and scored no points. “It is a good feeling to be on pole, it has been quite a while,” Bottas said. “I have worked very hard this week.” He was .007 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .34 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, making him the third different pole-sitter in three races. Hamilton and Verstappen earned the others. Hamilton is aiming for his 97th win, while Bottas goes for his 17th, and Verstappen his 12th.