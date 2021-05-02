Blessed to get the better of RCB’s ‘Big Three’, says Punjab spinner Brar

Ahmedabad :

Having dismissed RCB’s ‘Big Three’ of Virat Kohli, de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in one go, the 25-year-old from Punjab’s Moga is feeling blessed. Brar clean bowled Kohli as well as Maxwell and then set up an off-side trap to get the better of de Villiers.





“Against de Villiers, my plan was to bowl a touch wider, outside the off-stump. I wanted it to be out of his slot since the ball was gripping a bit. That is why I had a slip in place and brought the cover fielder a little closer. I wanted to bowl a dot ball, but managed to get a wicket. I am blessed,” Brar, who finished with impressive figures of three for 19, said.





In case of Kohli, Brar shortened the length after realising that the frustrated RCB skipper was trying to give him the charge. “My strategy was to hit the right length and not worry even if he hits me for a boundary. If the batsman charges down the track, one can alter his length,” added Brar, who played his first match this season on Friday.





Brar had played three games in the past two seasons, but this is the first time he got wickets in IPL. “It is not that I hadn’t played with pressure earlier. I had, but when you don’t perform under pressure, you tend to be burdened with more pressure. I had this in mind that once I get a chance, I will try and win a match for my franchise,” he concluded.