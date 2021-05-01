United thrashes Roma, Villarreal beats Arsenal

Manchester United produced a sensational second half performance to crush Roma 6-2 in a Europa League semi-final tie first leg at Old Trafford here on Thursday.
Manchester: United went into the break with a one-goal deficit at 1-2, but ran riot in the second period and struck as many as five goals. Bruno Fernandes (9’ and 71’ P) and Edinson Cavani (48’ and 64’) netted a brace each for United while Paul Pogba (75’) and Mason Greenwood (86’) completed the rout of Roma with a goal apiece. Lorenzo Pellegrini (15’ P) and Edin Dzeko (33’) had scored for Roma in the opening half. In another last-four tie first leg, host Villarreal defeated Arsenal 2-1. Manu Trigueros (5’) and Raul Albiol (29’) got on the scoresheet for Villarreal in a dominating first half show. But, the home team let Arsenal back into the tie when Nicolas Pepe (73’ P) converted from the penalty spot. Both sides ended the match with 10 men, having received a red card each.
Conversations