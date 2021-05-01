FC Goa loses final group game

FC Goa suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of UAE’s Al Wahda in its final group game to end the AFC Champions League campaign on a disappointing note.
Panaji: At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday, FC Goa fielded an all Indian line-up as its foreign contingent, including head coach Juan Ferrando, left the country due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The Indian club put on a good defensive display in the first half, but let Al Wahda striker Omar Khribin open the scoring in the 61st minute. The visitor ensured victory in the 90th minute when Mohammed Barqesh found the back of the net. Following the result, FC Goa finished third in Group E with three points from six matches. Persepolis of Iran earned the top spot with 15 points while Al Wahda came second with 13. Al Rayyan of Qatar won the wooden spoon with just a couple of points.
