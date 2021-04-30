Prithvi comes back with a bang to help DC beat KKR

Chennai :

Such was the ferocity of his knock that Shaw, who was unfortunate to miss out on a deserving hundred, bludgeoned a hapless Shivam Mavi for six boundaries in the first over of the chase. That was no flash in the pan as Shaw meted out the same harsh treatment on the other KKR bowlers as well.





On the strength of this seven-wicket win that arrived with 21 balls remaining, Delhi moved up to second on the table. The 21-year-old went berserk in the initial part of his innings, dealing only in fours and sixes. He finally got out for 82 (41b, 11x3, 3x6), after having taken his team to the doorstep of victory.





Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan was clueless as to how to rein him in and none of the bowling changes he effected had any impact on Shaw. At the other end, Shikhar Dhawan did the right thing by giving much of the strike to his junior partner. Although not at his fluent best, Dhawan, too, flexed his batting muscles in a neat cameo of 46 (47b, 4x4, 1x6).





With the contest soon turning into a foregone conclusion, Kolkata’s Pat Cummins belatedly came to the party, taking three wickets that had no bearing whatsoever on the result. Judging by this dismal performance that saw it record a worrying fifth loss in seven matches, Kolkata faces a tall order to qualify for the play-offs.





Earlier, Kolkata suffered another familiar batting collapse before late fireworks from Andre Russell lifted it to 154 for six. Put in to bat, KKR was at a decent position at 69 for one in the 10th over but slumped to 82 for five in the 13th before Russell saved it with a 27-ball 45 not out.





Russell’s blistering innings had two boundaries and four sixes. For DC, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav were impressive with two wickets each.





Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 154/6 in 20 overs (A Russell 45*, S Gill 43) lost to Delhi Capitals 156/3 in 16.3 overs (P Shaw 82, S Dhawan 46)