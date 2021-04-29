Mumbai, Rajasthan eye third win of the season

Chennai :

Having gone down to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its previous two matches in Chennai, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai would hope for a change of fortunes at a new venue – the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.





MI, which has collected four points from five games, will be up against a Rajasthan side that is back on track after its success over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. RR, captained by Sanju Samson, has the same number of points as its next opponent.





While MI skipper Rohit has been amongst the runs, his opening partner Quinton de Kock has been terribly out of form at the top of the order. The right-left combination would be keen to dominate the Rajasthan pace attack, comprising Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman and the young Chetan Sakariya among others.





Mumbai’s middle-order, consisting of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, is yet to fire in unison. With one-third of the league phase already done and dusted, the boys in blue will be itching to come good soon.





The MI bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, has been impressive thus far. But, it would be interesting to see if Mumbai persists with a three-pronged spin attack. It is to be remembered that Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya were joined by off-spinner Jayant Yadav in the team’s last two games in Chennai.





The Mumbai bowlers would strive to get the better of the Rajasthan batting unit, which has been inconsistent in IPL 2021. Once again, there will be a lot of weight on the shoulders of misfiring opener Jos Buttler and Samson. The experienced duo will have the company of David Miller, Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube in the batting department.





All-rounders Morris and Rahul Tewatia will have to contribute in both areas of the game if RR is to defeat MI and register its third win of the season.





DC test awaits KKR batters





The struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting line-up will once again be put to test when it meets Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday. While Kolkata comes into the game on the back of a much-needed win against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi heads into it following a close defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).