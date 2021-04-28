Chennai targets five wins on the trot

Chennai :

The CSK-SRH fixture will mark the beginning of the Delhi leg in IPL 2021. While MS Dhoni-led Chennai will look to continue its winning streak, Hyderabad will aim to finally get going after a poor start to its campaign. Having played five league matches each, CSK and SRH have collected eight and two points respectively.





All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali have been the driving force behind Chennai’s impressive run. Jadeja, in particular, has been in top-notch form and heads into the contest on the back of a brilliant all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mumbai.





Moeen missed the previous game due to an injury and it remains to be seen if he will be available. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been impressive as well, providing the base for the middle-order batters.





Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu have been off-colour in recent games, with the left-right pair hoping to perform well. In the bowling department, CSK can bank on Deepak Chahar as well as the spin duo of Jadeja and Imran Tahir. In the last match, the slow bowlers spun a web around the Bangalore batsmen.





Chennai’s opponent Hyderabad has been over-reliant on its foreign recruits David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan. The Warner-led side would be on a low after suffering a Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai.





At the bottom of the table with just a solitary win, SRH will have to fire on all cylinders to move up the ladder. But, it is easier said than done as its lead pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Thangarasu Natarajan, are currently out with injuries. The latter will play no further part in IPL 2021, having undergone a surgery on his knee on Tuesday. The extent of Bhuvneshwar’s injury is not known.