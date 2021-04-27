Can you spend IPL earnings from us on chartered flight: Lynn to CA

New Delhi :

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract, was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media.





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on direct flights from India -- both commercial and the government's repatriation services -- until May 15 and the use of connecting flights from the country.





Morrison also said that Australians in India who are part of IPL teams will have to make their own way back home and won't be prioritised.





"They have travelled there privately," Morrison is quoted as saying by The Guardian.





"This wasn't part of an Australian tour. They're under their own resources and they'll be using those resources too, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements," he further said.