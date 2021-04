DC opt to bowl against RCB

Ahmedabad :

For DC, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma comes in place of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken a break from the IPL to support his family in its fight against COVID-19.





For RCB, Navdeep Saini and Daniel Christian make way for Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams.





Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.





Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.