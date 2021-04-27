Senior Hockey India tournament official dies of Covid

Meerut :

Virendra had officiated in several All India tournaments and Hockey India national championships, the most recent being the 56th All India Veer Singh Judev Memorial Hockey Tournament in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh last month.





Prior to that, he had officiated in the 5th All India Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindhiya Women's Hockey Tournament at the same venue.





In a condolence message to the bereaved family, Hockey India president, Gyanendro Ningombam, said, "We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Virendra Singh.





Apart from taking up numerous officiating assignments, he was actively involved in Hockey India's initiatives for umpires and technical officials. His passing away has shocked the officiating community. We share his family's grief in this time of mourning and express our deepest sympathies to Virendra's family."