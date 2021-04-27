IPL table: KKR jump to 5th spot after win over PBKS

Ahmedabad :

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leaped to fifth spot from the bottom of the table after they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS, meanwhile, are down to sixth.





Both teams are level on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians but four points behind Royal Challengers Bangalore in third place. KKR's net run rate, however, is significantly higher at -0.305 as compared to the two teams below them -- PBKS (-0.608) and Rajasthan Royals (-0.681).

The top three are locked on eight points with Chennai Super Kings leading the standings due to their higher NRR of +1.612. Second-placed Delhi Capitals have an NRR of +0.334 while RCB have an NRR of +0.096.

After losing four matches in a row, KKR finally pulled off a convincing victory on Monday as they beat PBKS by five wickets in Ahmedabad. The win came on the back of some disciplined bowling from their spinners, which helped restrict the Punjab franchise to 123/9 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



