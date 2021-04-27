Rajasthan looks to loan players

Following the departure of four of its overseas recruits due to various reasons, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has approached fellow IPL teams to loan players.

New Delhi : The IPL loan window started on Monday and will end with the conclusion of the league phase. According to IPL rules, a player who has featured in less than two games can be loaned, but cannot play against his home franchise. “The team is looking to loan players and has written to other franchises, but nothing is decided at this point,” a source told PTI. RR duo of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were ruled out of the ongoing IPL owing to injuries, while Liam Livingstone flew back home due to bio-bubble fatigue. Andrew Tye left for Australia on Sunday, citing fear due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.