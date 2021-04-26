Mon, Apr 26, 2021

IPL Update: KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Published: Apr 26,202109:53 PM by PTI

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark.

Ahmedabad:
Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.

Prasidh Krishna has best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine also chipped in with couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 123/9 (Mayank Agarwal 31 off 34 balls, Chris Jordan 30 off 18 balls, Prasidh Krishna 3/30, Sunil Narine 2/22) vs KKR.

