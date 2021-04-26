Dhawan, Patel maintain Orange, Purple Caps

New Delhi :

Shikhar Dhawan and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel maintained their positions at the top of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap tables respectively, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).





Patel leads the standings for highest wicket takers with 15 scalps. He had added three wickets to his tally during Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings. While he had also given just 14 runs away in the first three overs of his spell, Ravindra Jadeja ended up smashing 37 runs off his last, making it the joint most expensive over in the history of the IPL.

Meanwhile, DC's Avesh Khan moved to third after taking three wickets in their match on Sunday against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Dhawan scored 28 runs in an 81-run opening stand with Prithvi Shaw. It took his tally for the season to 259. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is second on the table with 221 runs.



