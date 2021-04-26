Kolkata looks to snap 4-match losing streak

Ahmedabad :

While Punjab heads into the match on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai, Kolkata is on a four-game losing streak. Punjab and Kolkata are in the bottom half of the standings with four and two points respectively. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Andrew Tye flew back to Australia on Sunday due to personal reasons, making him the fourth overseas recruit of the franchise to pull out of IPL.