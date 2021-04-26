CSK Cricket Ltd chairman Sabaretnam no more

L Sabaretnam, director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cement industry veteran, passed away in Chennai on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 80.
Chennai:
Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and a daughter. He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was the executive director of the company for a long period.
He was formerly the director of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Sabaretnam was an advisor for India Cements and the director as well as CEO of Coromandel Sugars.
