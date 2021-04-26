Man City beats Spurs to lift English League Cup

London :

At the Wembley Stadium, Pep Guardiola-managed City clinched the top prize for a fourth season in a row. Eight minutes from time, Kevin De Bruyne delivered a free-kick, which Laporte headed home from close range.





Meanwhile in the Premier League, second-placed Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Leeds United away from home. Elsewhere, Burnley thrashed host Wolves 4-0, with striker Chris Wood bagging a hat-trick.