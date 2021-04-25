Delhi Capitals restricted to 159 for 4 by SunRisers Hyderabad

Chennai :

Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL game here on Sunday.





For Capitals, opener Prithvi Shaw was back in form with 53 off 39 balls while skipper Rishabh Pant scored 37 off 27 balls. Steve Smith remained not out on 34 off 25 balls.





For SRH, pacer Siddarth Kaul took 2 for 31 in 4 overs.





