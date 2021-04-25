An evenly poised contest - CSK vs RCB pre-match analysis

Chennai :

The stage is set for one of the eagerly anticipated rivalries of IPL to generate buzz and excitement on Sunday, when southern foes Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings battle for supremacy. Unlike in the past, when contests between them ended up being a damp squib, this time around, it promises to live up to its blockbuster billing. It’s easy to figure out why as both the teams have delivered on their immense potential making it hard to predict the outcome.





The Super Kings will have been mighty relieved after warding off the Kolkata Knight Riders’ brilliant onslaught in the end and will, undoubtedly, take that confidence into their crunch match against RCB. In the process, the Super Kings also registered their third win on the trot and things are beginning to fall into place as was pointed out by their head coach Stephen Fleming.





Their opponent on Sunday, RCB, too deserves credit for their comprehensive win over Rajasthan Royals. This is the first time in their IPL history that the Bangalore side won their first four matches and needless to say they are beginning to look menacing in all facets. RCB boast plenty of match-winners in their ranks and they can take heart from the fact that at critical junctures different players have contributed to the team’s cause. The in-form pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have what it takes to replicate their impressive performance against Rajasthan top-order on Sunday as well. Given the success leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal enjoys against the Super Kings, it would be advisable for him to complete his quota of four overs.





The Super Kings bowlers should look to make early inroads considering the much-vaunted top-order they will run into. The top four batsmen of the Bangalore outfit are in sublime touch and it is going to be a challenging task for the Chennai pacers to rein them in. The Super Kings’ pace spearhead Lungi Ngidi could be used as a trump-card against the promising Devdutt Padikkal and the South African pace ace should look to target the latter’s ribs. By contrast, Chennai's batsmen have fewer problems with even the out-of-sorts Ruturaj Gaikwad coming good in the previous match. There is a possibility that skipper MS Dhoni will continue to bat at number 4 as he seems to have rediscovered his touch. However, there is no harm in him being used as a ‘floater’ and his batting order can be decided depending on the match situation. If Chennai lose quick wickets, he can step out to bat early on as he will have time to settle down before going for the big shots. In the event of there being only five overs remaining, the team management should hold him back and instead promote Ravindra Jadeja or Sam Curran ahead of him.





On the bowling front, Curran’s expensive 30-run over and Shardul Thakur's extras should be viewed as an aberration. This being the first day match in Wankhede this season, it would be interesting to see how the surface plays out without the dew factor. RCB has dictated terms at the Wankhede in their first match and CSK, too, had no difficulty adapting to the surface’s behaviour, winning twice defending on this chase-friendly pitch.





Probables XI





CSK (batting order): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(C/Wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi.





RCB (batting order): Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Ab De Villiers, Shabaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel.