Hemanth spins Parthasarathy to 9-wicket win over SS CA

Chennai :

In the first essay, Parthasarathy MCC bowled SS CA out for a paltry 106 in 21.4 overs, courtesy of Hemanth’s six-wicket haul. Chasing 107 runs for a win, Parthasarathy got the job done in just 15.5 overs. In a Second Division game, TS Santhosh Kumar (5 for 63 and 58) came up with an all-round performance but his effort wasn’t enough as Ebenezer CA went down to Wheels India RC by 24 runs.





Brief scores: I Division: Korattur CC 250/7 in 45 overs (R Shrihari 65, R Ram Kumar 52, P Dinesh Kumar 42, M Vedprakash Raja 28) beat Seshadhri MCC 176 in 37 overs (B Akshai 71*, RM Seshan Muthu 36, S Nitiish 4/33)





II Division: Wheels India RC 185/8 in 30 overs (B Madhan Kumar 60, C Sathiya Kumar 36, TS Santhosh Kumar 5/63) beat Ebenezer CA 161/9 in 30 overs (TS Santhosh Kumar 58, S Mohan Raj 37, Kumaresan 26, D Alexander David Raj 3/42)





III Division: SS CA 106 in 21.4 overs (S Ravikumar 27, V Hemanth Ram 6/31) lost to Parthasarathy MCC 109/1 in 15.5 overs (D Abisheak 43*, Mohammed Zaid 42*)





IV Division: Lucas TVS RC 153 in 22.5 overs (M Suriyah 27, KV Akhilesh Sabari 4/49, S Siva Kumar 3/30) beat Frankworrell CC 150/6 in 30 overs (B Karthik 48, S Mahesh 46*, D Balaji 3/37)