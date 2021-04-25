ISL Season 8: First 'Ed'win on the board for Chennaiyin

Chennai :

The 28-year-old Edwin, who was reportedly on the radar of a few other ISL clubs, penned a new multi-year deal with Chennaiyin on Thursday. A couple of days after officially extending his stay at CFC, Edwin, who can play both in midfield as well as in defence, shared his thoughts on a few topics.





EXCERPTS





How delighted are you to extend your association with Chennaiyin FC?





Not only I but also my friends and family are extremely happy. CFC gave me the opportunity to play in ISL and the management was interested in retaining me for the coming seasons. I am finding it hard to describe my feeling in words.





You have been at the club since the beginning of ISL 2019-20. Talk us through your journey at CFC thus far.





I have seen both ups and downs at Chennaiyin. I had a breakthrough season in ISL 2019-20, but my playing time reduced in the subsequent campaign. In football, everyone experiences such things and I went through the same. In my first two years at CFC, I learnt about how mentally prepared I should be. If I come across similar situations in the future, I will handle it better. Overall, I learnt a lot in the last couple of years.





After a dream debut season, you did not have the best of outings in ISL 7. You were used sparingly by former Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo. So, how motivated are you to come back stronger in the upcoming edition?





I know that a little bit of criticism has been following me. When you aren’t at your best, people have the opportunity to bring you down irrespective of the level you play at. I would like to minimise those chances. When the pre-season for ISL Season 8 begins, I want to be fully fit and help the team in whichever way I can.





You have been away from competitive action for about two months now. How has your off-season been?





You can perform well during the season only if you keep practising on a regular basis. The standard of ISL has been getting better with each passing season. So, the upcoming season will be tougher than the previous one. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not many grounds are open. However, I have been training and putting in the hard yards.