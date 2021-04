IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field against KKR

Chennai :

Team Players:





Changes for Rajasthan Royals as Yashasvi Jaiswal & Jaydev Unadkat named in the team.





Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, S Dube, D Miller, R Parag, R Tewatia, C Morris, J Unadkat, C Sakariya, M Rahman





Change for Kolkata Knight Riders as Shivam Mavi picked in the team.





Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Kolkata Knight Riders XI: N Rana, S Gill, R Tripathi, E Morgan, S Narine, D Karthik, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, V Chakaravarthy, P Krishna