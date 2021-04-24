IPL: Will come back into the tournament really hard, says MI's Suryakumar

Chennai :

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday evening. Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with 25 and was the only wicket which the Mumbai Indians could take, courtesy Rahul Chahar.





Mumbai's middle-order comprising of Hardik, Krunal and Kieron Pollard has not been able to deliver this season and because of that, the Rohit Sharma's side has not been able to reach a score of 170-180 even once. "Not really, they (Hardik and Krunal) have been doing really well and they have been working really hard in the nets. It is matter of one game that we will be coming back in the games. Everyone is trying to take that responsibility, it is just that it is not working. It happens in the sport, but I am sure they will come back harder," said Surya while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.





When asked why the middle-order has not been able to click so far this season, Surya said: "Conditions are different, we are trying to play as per the conditions even during practice sessions. It's just that it is not working as per plan. I am 100 per cent sure that going forward, we will come back really stronger, it is a matter of one game and then there is no looking back." Against Punjab, Rohit and Suryakumar played knocks of 63 and 33 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a score of 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 to take MI's score past the 130-run mark. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.





"I feel everything is going fine, everyone's mindset is really good. Preparations have been spot on, it is just matter of one game, everyone is backing each other and everyone is there for each other that's why we call it 'One Family'. I feel it's just about one game, we just have to go out there and play like we used to in Mumbai, everything will fall in place. One phase is completed and the next phase is upon us, we will come back into the tournament really hard," said Surya. When asked why Ishan Kishan was promoted ahead of him in the batting order, Surya said: "It was a management call and we decided collectively that if a left-handed batsman gets out, then he walks in. Ishan and I have been playing a similar role in the past so I was okay with it. We were clear in our plans."





Mumbai Indians, with two wins from five games, will next face Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on April 29.